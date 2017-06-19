More alleged victims come forward in ...

More alleged victims come forward in W. Texas doctor sexual...

Friday Jun 23

Mohsin Syed was indicted on a charge of felony sexual assault in Midland, Texas in early June. More people have come forward claiming sexual abuse by the doctor since his arrest.

