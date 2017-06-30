Midland soup kitchen will hand out 'g...

Midland soup kitchen will hand out 'grub packs' to children during the summer

Friday Jun 30 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Over 25,000 children in West Texas don't know where their next meal is coming from and those numbers go up during the summer months. One Midland soup kitchen is paving the way to more meals on the table.

