Midland man sentenced for escape, ass...

Midland man sentenced for escape, assaulting prison guard

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

In Midland on Wednesday a man was sentenced to a total of 260 months in federal prison for assaulting a prison guard, escape and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Per court records, on February 28, 2016, Iry James Williams, 38, of Midland signed himself out on a social pass from a residential re-entry center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) 5 hr Princess27 142
Prostitutes Sun Sondra 2
PIRI Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade End... Jun 16 Robert Johnson 1
The Shrimp Boat (Jan '09) Jun 12 Jim Seifert 7
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Jun 11 Munam cheema 65
Chasity Brashier Jun 11 hmm 8
Former odessan got 35 yrs for intoxicated vehic... (Dec '15) Jun 10 Odtx 7
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,154 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC