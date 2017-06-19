Midland man sentenced for escape, assaulting prison guard

In Midland on Wednesday a man was sentenced to a total of 260 months in federal prison for assaulting a prison guard, escape and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Per court records, on February 28, 2016, Iry James Williams, 38, of Midland signed himself out on a social pass from a residential re-entry center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.