Ice Cream Festival Coming to Downtown...

Ice Cream Festival Coming to Downtown Midland

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOSA

The Ice Cream Festival is back, bigger and better than ever! Celebrated in the heart of downtown Midland, this Festival promises a unique opportunity to experience two days of family fun, activities, food, water slides and the best ice cream in the region! Featuring loads of flavors from brands the community has come to love, the sampling is always free. "Families have already started rallying around this unique event to happen in downtown Midland," said MODE Communications marketing coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOSA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) 15 hr Sugarbear 141
The Shrimp Boat (Jan '09) Jun 12 Jim Seifert 7
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Jun 11 Munam cheema 65
Chasity Brashier Jun 11 hmm 8
Former odessan got 35 yrs for intoxicated vehic... (Dec '15) Jun 10 Odtx 7
clare lopez flores (Jun '12) Jun 3 Samanthavillarreal 2
Mc.camey May 27 Ummmm 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC