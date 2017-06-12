Ice Cream Festival Coming to Downtown Midland
The Ice Cream Festival is back, bigger and better than ever! Celebrated in the heart of downtown Midland, this Festival promises a unique opportunity to experience two days of family fun, activities, food, water slides and the best ice cream in the region! Featuring loads of flavors from brands the community has come to love, the sampling is always free. "Families have already started rallying around this unique event to happen in downtown Midland," said MODE Communications marketing coordinator.
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|15 hr
|Sugarbear
|141
|The Shrimp Boat (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Jim Seifert
|7
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Munam cheema
|65
|Chasity Brashier
|Jun 11
|hmm
|8
|Former odessan got 35 yrs for intoxicated vehic... (Dec '15)
|Jun 10
|Odtx
|7
|clare lopez flores (Jun '12)
|Jun 3
|Samanthavillarreal
|2
|Mc.camey
|May 27
|Ummmm
|1
