Hugh Hewitt will be a breath of fresh air to MSNBC watchers
One of the radio stations here in Midland, Texas, used to broadcast late same-day reruns of Hugh Hewitt's radio show. But when he contracted with another outfit, he vanished from local radio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sleepless in Midland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Jun 21
|Princess27
|142
|Prostitutes
|Jun 18
|Sondra
|2
|PIRI Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade End...
|Jun 16
|Robert Johnson
|1
|The Shrimp Boat (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Jim Seifert
|7
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Munam cheema
|65
|Chasity Brashier
|Jun 11
|hmm
|8
|Former odessan got 35 yrs for intoxicated vehic... (Dec '15)
|Jun 10
|Odtx
|7
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC