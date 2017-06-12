Grapefruit-size hail reported during West Texas storms
Storms packing winds of more than 60 mph and hail as big as grapefruit left behind damage in West Texas but no reported injuries. The National Weather Service says the chance for more severe weather continued late Thursday in the Midland and Odessa area, followed by a heat wave this weekend.
