FirstCapital Bank of Texas Acquires N...

FirstCapital Bank of Texas Acquires New Bank Branch

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. has signed a definitive agreement with Independent Bank to acquire Independent Bank's branch located in Marble Falls. The Marble Falls branch was formerly owned by NorthStar Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Shrimp Boat (Jan '09) 2 hr Jim Seifert 7
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) 19 hr Munam cheema 65
Chasity Brashier 23 hr hmm 8
Former odessan got 35 yrs for intoxicated vehic... (Dec '15) Sat Odtx 7
clare lopez flores (Jun '12) Jun 3 Samanthavillarreal 2
Mc.camey May 27 Ummmm 1
anr May 25 Luvmommiesmilk 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Midland County was issued at June 12 at 6:38PM CDT

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC