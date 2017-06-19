Eagle Energy to cut overhead, CEO pay and possibly jobs in wake
A drilling rig's motor emits a black cloud of smoke at dusk April 10, 1998 in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas. . SILHOUETTE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Princess27
|142
|Prostitutes
|Jun 18
|Sondra
|2
|PIRI Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade End...
|Jun 16
|Robert Johnson
|1
|The Shrimp Boat (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Jim Seifert
|7
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Munam cheema
|65
|Chasity Brashier
|Jun 11
|hmm
|8
|Former odessan got 35 yrs for intoxicated vehic... (Dec '15)
|Jun 10
|Odtx
|7
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC