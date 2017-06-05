2 violent fugitives from Georgia arrested in Midland by U.S. Marshals
Moore had been living in the Midland area for several months and was arrested near Wadley Ave. and West Loop 250. Moore was wanted for his alleged role in a murder that occurred on late 2016.
