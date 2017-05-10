Why voters voted against the Midland ...

Why voters voted against the Midland 4B sales tax

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

It wasn't a victory for the City of Midland. With 54% of the vote, many Midlanders decided they didn't want to pay the 4B sales tax which would be used to expand parks, maintain the Scharbauer Sports Complex and fund other 4B projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) Tue whybotherifheisps... 28
Homewrecker/Easy lay May 8 Jason 3
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) May 7 Bob 56
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) May 4 Bcm123 140
Bealls parking lot west county rd Apr 27 Anonymous 1
Muttley on KBAT? Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC