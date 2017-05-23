Senior enlisted leaders place wreath at tomb to Mark Armed Forces Day
Senior enlisted leaders place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., May 20, 2017, in honor of Armed Forces Day. The senior enlisted leaders of the Defense Department and the Coast Guard placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery May 20 to mark Armed Forces Day.
