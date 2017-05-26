Oil reverses some losses as investors...

Oil reverses some losses as investors get ready for OPEC meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Oil prices plunged almost 5 percent on Thursday after major exporters extended their deal to limit oil production for nine months, disappointing investors who were anticipating deeper cuts. "There have been suggestions; many member countries have indicated flexibilities ", Khalid A. Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources said ahead of the OPEC meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
clare lopez flores (Jun '12) Jun 3 Samanthavillarreal 2
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Jun 2 Iamtrash 60
Mc.camey May 27 Ummmm 1
anr May 25 Luvmommiesmilk 1
Pit bull friendly apt complexes May 22 Vicky 1
Is there entry level work in the O/M area for a... May 21 broke adventurer 1
Teresa Lewis May 16 Pissed 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC