OFS Energy Fund Partners With Experienced Management Team to Acquire VanZandt Controls, LLC
OFS Energy Fund has partnered with Larry Richards and Dave Latch to acquire VanZandt Controls, LLC , an automated valve distribution and service company based in Odessa, Texas. VanZandt has developed a strong reputation in the west Texas area for its superior products and services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver name Adam Contreras
|11 hr
|Curious
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|May 9
|whybotherifheisps...
|28
|Homewrecker/Easy lay
|May 8
|Jason
|3
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|May 7
|Bob
|56
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|May 4
|Bcm123
|140
|Bealls parking lot west county rd
|Apr 27
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC