North Carolina man arrested in connection with Midland bank robbery
Melvin Williamson, 50, of North Carolina was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the Community National Bank robbery that happened on Tuesday. According to MPD, it was a tip received through Midland Crime Stoppers led them to Williamson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|Iamtrash
|60
|Mc.camey
|May 27
|Ummmm
|1
|anr
|May 25
|Luvmommiesmilk
|1
|Pit bull friendly apt complexes
|May 22
|Vicky
|1
|Is there entry level work in the O/M area for a...
|May 21
|broke adventurer
|1
|Teresa Lewis
|May 16
|Pissed
|1
|Truck driver name Adam Contreras
|May 12
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC