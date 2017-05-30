North Carolina man arrested in connec...

North Carolina man arrested in connection with Midland bank robbery

Wednesday May 24 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Melvin Williamson, 50, of North Carolina was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the Community National Bank robbery that happened on Tuesday. According to MPD, it was a tip received through Midland Crime Stoppers led them to Williamson.

