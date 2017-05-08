New pipeline infrastructure to accommodate rise in Permian oil production: EIA

As crude oil production in the Permian basin of western Texas and eastern New Mexico has increased, pipeline infrastructure has also increased to deliver this crude oil to demand centers on the U.S. Gulf Coast. One indicator of a potential shortfall in available takeaway capacity in the Permian is a negative spread between the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil at Midland, Texas, and the price of WTI at Cushing, Oklahoma.

