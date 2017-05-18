Midland woman killed, another injured...

Midland woman killed, another injured in early morning rollover accident

Wednesday May 17 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

DPS Troopers said a 2006 Acura passenger car, driven by Brittany Munoz, 23, of Midland, was traveling east on Interstate 20 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. A passenger in the vehicle, Michelle Cruz, 25, of Odessa was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

