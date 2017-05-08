Midland Mayor Morales complained abou...

Midland Mayor Morales complained about low voter turnout on tax vote...

Midland Mayor Morales complained about low voter turnout on tax vote -- if he really wanted a large turnout he would have put the issue on the November ballot Just about everyone assumed that the reason the Midland, Texas, mayor and city council put their wished-for tax on the May ballot instead of the November ballot was to get out their loyalists to outnumber the "no" votes that they feared would come out to vote in the presidential election. So when the Mayor Jerry Morales complained about the low turnout on May 6 we are left wondering to whom was he referring.

