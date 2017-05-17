For Family Of Embattled Chinese Lawye...

For Family Of Embattled Chinese Lawyer, A Long Road To Safety - With U.S. Help

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Just over two months ago, "I couldn't communicate with the outside world," Chen Guiqiu recalls. "I was worried, almost in despair, and in my heart, I was praying to God."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teresa Lewis Tue Pissed 1
Truck driver name Adam Contreras May 12 Curious 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) May 9 whybotherifheisps... 28
Homewrecker/Easy lay May 8 Jason 3
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) May 7 Bob 56
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) May 4 Bcm123 140
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Midland County was issued at May 17 at 10:25PM CDT

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,087 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC