Department of Public Safety

Department of Public Safety

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

DPS Troopers said a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection of FM 1936 and State Highway 302. The driver of the 2014 Dodge Ram 3500, Robert A. Ybarra, 27, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anr 14 hr Luvmommiesmilk 1
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Wed Ttyler4323 58
Pit bull friendly apt complexes May 22 Vicky 1
Is there entry level work in the O/M area for a... May 21 broke adventurer 1
Teresa Lewis May 16 Pissed 1
Truck driver name Adam Contreras May 12 Curious 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) May 9 whybotherifheisps... 28
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC