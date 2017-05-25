Department of Public Safety
DPS Troopers said a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection of FM 1936 and State Highway 302. The driver of the 2014 Dodge Ram 3500, Robert A. Ybarra, 27, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
