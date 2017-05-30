Courtesy: loves.com
The week of It was a near perfect week for restaurants in Midland and Ector County for the week of May 1 and May 5. However, one place in Midland didn't meet the bar. Chester's Love's Travel Stop at 5200 Cholla Rd. was cited for the following: - Open employee drinks - No labels on flour bin - Uncovered pans of pizza in cooler - Uncovered chicken taquitos in freezer - No thermometer in cooler for chicken - No thermometer for hot hold in reach-in warmer - Microwave & toaster dirty - Leak in ware wash sink This resulted in Chester's Loves Travel Stop being docked 18 points by the health inspector.
