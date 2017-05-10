AT&T brings 3D texting and driving vi...

AT&T brings 3D texting and driving virtual reality tour to Midland

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

On the second stop of the Texting and Driving 3D Virtual Reality Simulator Tour, AT&T stopped by Midland College to talk about the consequences of texting and driving to junior and senior students at the Early College High School. This tour is part of the "It Can Wait" campaign, in effort of getting others to stop using their phone while driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck driver name Adam Contreras Fri Curious 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) May 9 whybotherifheisps... 28
Homewrecker/Easy lay May 8 Jason 3
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) May 7 Bob 56
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) May 4 Bcm123 140
Bealls parking lot west county rd Apr 27 Anonymous 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,005,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC