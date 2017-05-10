AT&T brings 3D texting and driving virtual reality tour to Midland
On the second stop of the Texting and Driving 3D Virtual Reality Simulator Tour, AT&T stopped by Midland College to talk about the consequences of texting and driving to junior and senior students at the Early College High School. This tour is part of the "It Can Wait" campaign, in effort of getting others to stop using their phone while driving.
