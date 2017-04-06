What you need to know about Mike Cona...

What you need to know about Mike Conaway, who's replacing Devin Nunes on the House probe into Russia

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

He's served in Congress for more than a decade and now has what is among the most high-profile jobs in Washington: overseeing a House probe into Russian meddling in last year's election. On Thursday, Rep. Mike Conaway assumed the role as head of the House Intelligence Committee investigation into whether President Trump's associates colluded with Russia during last year's election - a move that came as Rep. Devin Nunes temporarily stepped aside from the post as he faces inquiries from ethics investigators.

