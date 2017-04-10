'Up with People' making its way to We...

'Up with People' making its way to West Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Every week, the cast of 100 does about 1,000 hours of volunteer work with schools and local non-profits. They perform a show at each stop about unity and Up with people will soon make its way to West Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chasity Brashier 5 hr hmm 3
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Sun Lamar 52
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr 6 HrnyN8guy 2
Billy benavides Apr 4 Nichole 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) Apr 2 whomever 17
K2 spice synithic legel Mar 31 Smoky 1
News Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06) Mar 28 ElizabethBlood 53
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC