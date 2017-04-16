UIL reps to discuss realignment at Amarillo ISD board meeting
Representatives from University Interscholastic League, the governing body for Texas public school sports, are scheduled to visit the Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting today at 6 p.m. to make a presentation about reclassification and realignment. As the lone 6A high school in Amarillo - and due to the city's geographical isolation - the school's student athletes make long trips for athletic events.
