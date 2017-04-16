Trends in Housing: The County That Broke Texas' 8-Year Streak
One sure sign of a buzzy housing market is if it's being mobbed by newcomers-after all, out-of-towners need places to live, too. The states pulling in the most people, according to population estimates recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau, are Florida and Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RISMedia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl named Yaurely from Twin Peaks!
|Sat
|SaZ
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Buddy Wayne WRONG
|19
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|ZackFrozze
|54
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Apr 13
|Sugarbear
|138
|Chasity Brashier
|Apr 11
|hmm
|3
|Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12)
|Apr 6
|HrnyN8guy
|2
|Billy benavides
|Apr 4
|Nichole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC