Texas and Southwest books: From soap-...

Texas and Southwest books: From soap-opera fiction to 'White Shaman' pictographs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Dallas native Ginger McKnight-Chavers' new novel is a comic, time-to-grow-up tale about a Hollywood soap opera star who has returned to Midland, allegedly to get "a break from the whole L.A. scene for a little while." In truth, she has been fired from her show and accidentally burned down her lover-director's house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bealls parking lot west county rd Apr 27 Anonymous 1
Muttley on KBAT? Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 1
Sa Apr 26 SAn Antonio 1
Looking for Pharmaceutical. Apr 24 Newintown 1
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Apr 22 Anonymous 139
Girl named Yaurely from Twin Peaks! Apr 15 SaZ 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) Apr 14 Buddy Wayne WRONG 19
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC