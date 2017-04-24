Texan taking over House Russia probe ...

Texan taking over House Russia probe must find the truth a " and make sure jaded Americans believ...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Dallas Morning News

There is now no doubt that Russia worked overtime to help Donald Trump become this nation's president. The U.S. intelligence community confirmed this in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Muttley on KBAT? 2 hr ConcernedCitizen 1
Sa Wed SAn Antonio 1
Looking for Pharmaceutical. Mon Newintown 1
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Apr 22 Anonymous 139
Girl named Yaurely from Twin Peaks! Apr 15 SaZ 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) Apr 14 Buddy Wayne WRONG 19
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Apr 14 ZackFrozze 54
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,710 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC