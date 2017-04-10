Safe 2 Save app helping stop texting and driving
Texting and driving has become a serious issue among drivers. Now, an app is coming to Midland to try and stop those bad driving habits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|15 hr
|ZackFrozze
|54
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Thu
|Sugarbear
|138
|Chasity Brashier
|Tue
|hmm
|3
|Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12)
|Apr 6
|HrnyN8guy
|2
|Billy benavides
|Apr 4
|Nichole
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|Apr 2
|whomever
|17
|K2 spice synithic legel
|Mar 31
|Smoky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC