Safe 2 Save app helping stop texting ...

Safe 2 Save app helping stop texting and driving

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Texting and driving has become a serious issue among drivers. Now, an app is coming to Midland to try and stop those bad driving habits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) 15 hr ZackFrozze 54
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Thu Sugarbear 138
Chasity Brashier Tue hmm 3
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr 6 HrnyN8guy 2
Billy benavides Apr 4 Nichole 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) Apr 2 whomever 17
K2 spice synithic legel Mar 31 Smoky 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC