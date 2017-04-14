Rep. Mike Conaway ready tackle Russia election probe with Democrats
The Republican from Midland, Texas, who is replacing committee's Chairman Devin Nunes for this investigation, said he is ready to find answers for the American people. Rep. Mike Conaway ready to tackle Russia election probe with Democrats The Republican from Midland, Texas, who is replacing committee's Chairman Devin Nunes for this investigation, said he is ready to find answers for the American people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl named Yaurely from Twin Peaks!
|Sat
|SaZ
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Buddy Wayne WRONG
|19
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|ZackFrozze
|54
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Apr 13
|Sugarbear
|138
|Chasity Brashier
|Apr 11
|hmm
|3
|Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12)
|Apr 6
|HrnyN8guy
|2
|Billy benavides
|Apr 4
|Nichole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC