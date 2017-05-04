NASA rocket scientist tells Midlander...

NASA rocket scientist tells Midlanders to always be curious

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A rocket scientist with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory visited Midland at the Museum of the Southwest for his book signing and lecture. Adam Steltzner is the lead NASA Engineer for the Curiosity Rover mission to Mars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... 34 min MMapp 1
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) 7 hr Bcm123 140
Bealls parking lot west county rd Apr 27 Anonymous 1
Muttley on KBAT? Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 1
Sa Apr 26 SAn Antonio 1
Looking for Pharmaceutical. Apr 24 Newintown 1
Girl named Yaurely from Twin Peaks! Apr 15 SaZ 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,467 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC