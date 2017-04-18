MISD releases STAAR test results
Some good news on student test results coming out of Midland, the district said this year's STAAR test results are looking better than last year's. "It's nice, it's a very nice sigh of relief," said Elise Kail, Midland I.S.D. Director of Accountability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl named Yaurely from Twin Peaks!
|Apr 15
|SaZ
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|Apr 14
|Buddy Wayne WRONG
|19
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|ZackFrozze
|54
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Apr 13
|Sugarbear
|138
|Chasity Brashier
|Apr 11
|hmm
|3
|Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12)
|Apr 6
|HrnyN8guy
|2
|Billy benavides
|Apr 4
|Nichole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC