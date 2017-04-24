Midland Fire Department unveils new Station 6

"We really liked the way it's for our fire station verses a ribbon cutting, so it was a great ceremony to have to officially open this station to the surrounding community," said Assistant Chief of Operations, Charles Blumenauer. While Wednesday may have been the official grand opening, firefighters at station six have been at their new "home" for a week now and they are enjoying their new space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.