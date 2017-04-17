Jenna Bush Hager praises 'feminist' f...

Jenna Bush Hager praises 'feminist' father George W. Bush

Now Sofia Vergara's ex-fiancA© Nick Loeb accuses her of violating his First Amendment rights in latest twist of legal saga over frozen embryos they made together Jenna Bush Hager says father George W. Bush is a 'feminist' - as she praises him for inspiring her to raise 'strong' daughters, by always showing her she could be whatever she wanted to be The 35-year-old mother-of-two explained in a recent interview that her father and mother raised her and her sister Barbara to be strong and independent Jenna added that she believes her father is a feminist - although admitted that some people might 'laugh' at the suggestion The Today show host is mother to two daughters - Mila, four, and Poppy, 20 months - with her husband Henry Hager The 35-year-old Today show correspondent gushed that she and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush 'always felt sorry for the boys in [their] class' because ... (more)

