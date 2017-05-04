Habitat for Humanity builds memorial ...

Habitat for Humanity builds memorial home for former Midland County Commissioner

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

One former Midland County Commissioner is being remembered today. He had a home built in his memory by Midland's Habitat for Humanity along with his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) 3 hr Bcm123 140
Bealls parking lot west county rd Apr 27 Anonymous 1
Muttley on KBAT? Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 1
Sa Apr 26 SAn Antonio 1
Looking for Pharmaceutical. Apr 24 Newintown 1
Girl named Yaurely from Twin Peaks! Apr 15 SaZ 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) Apr 14 Buddy Wayne WRONG 19
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC