Firefighters, MDA kick-off yearly fun...

Firefighters, MDA kick-off yearly fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Normally, you'll find the firefighters of Midland helping out with any fires in the area. But this week, they will be in the streets, holding boots up and taking donations that they won't even see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chasity Brashier 20 hr hmm 3
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Sun Lamar 52
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr 6 HrnyN8guy 2
Billy benavides Apr 4 Nichole 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) Apr 2 whomever 17
K2 spice synithic legel Mar 31 Smoky 1
News Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06) Mar 28 ElizabethBlood 53
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Midland County was issued at April 12 at 2:05PM CDT

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC