El Paso Rep. Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Waco
Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke spoke to several dozen Democrats at the Common Grounds coffee house near the Baylor campus. "I want to listen to everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|12 hr
|whomever
|17
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Sat
|willbelonely
|48
|K2 spice synithic legel
|Fri
|Smoky
|1
|Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06)
|Mar 28
|ElizabethBlood
|53
|looking for
|Mar 28
|Lola
|2
|Man arrested in child-throwing case, again
|Mar 25
|Grubby
|5
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Mar 24
|HappyGirl17
|137
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC