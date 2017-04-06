Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Rating ...

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company's activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn and Atoka formations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) 1 hr Lil_dudegotstacks23 50
Billy benavides Tue Nichole 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) Apr 2 whomever 17
K2 spice synithic legel Mar 31 Smoky 1
News Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06) Mar 28 ElizabethBlood 53
looking for Mar 28 Lola 2
News Man arrested in child-throwing case, again Mar 25 Grubby 5
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC