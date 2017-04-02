Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Rating ...

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Political

The brokerage presently has a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the company's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) 4 hr whomever 17
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Sat willbelonely 48
K2 spice synithic legel Fri Smoky 1
News Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06) Mar 28 ElizabethBlood 53
looking for Mar 28 Lola 2
News Man arrested in child-throwing case, again Mar 25 Grubby 5
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Mar 24 HappyGirl17 137
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,391 • Total comments across all topics: 280,013,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC