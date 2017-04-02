Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
The brokerage presently has a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the company's current price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|whomever
|17
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Sat
|willbelonely
|48
|K2 spice synithic legel
|Fri
|Smoky
|1
|Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06)
|Mar 28
|ElizabethBlood
|53
|looking for
|Mar 28
|Lola
|2
|Man arrested in child-throwing case, again
|Mar 25
|Grubby
|5
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Mar 24
|HappyGirl17
|137
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC