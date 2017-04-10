Ares Management Announces Formation of Development Capital Resources

Led by Ronnie Scott and Matt Loreman and backed by funds managed by Ares Management, DCR will identify opportunities to partner with existing operators throughout North America to help them accelerate growth through the development of their assets. "The formation of DCR is exciting because it provides an opportunity to participate alongside some highly-respected operators across a variety of oil and gas basins in the U.S. by providing them growth capital," commented Ronnie Scott, President of DCR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.