Vaughn Names KARK Successor, Kyle Kin...

Vaughn Names KARK Successor, Kyle King of Texas Stations

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

Mike Vaughn, the general manager of KARK-TV before becoming a senior vice president and regional manager of Nexstar Media Group, has named his replacement at the Little Rock NBC affilliate: J. Kyle King, formerly general manager of KMID-TV in Odessa-Midland, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Wed Cumminsboy 44
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... Mar 13 L0LZ 20
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Mar 11 Black velvet 136
Does anyone know Shane Martinez? Mar 9 Curious 1
Anyone know her Mar 9 February 1
Shawn Hyde Mar 8 SugarBaby 1
Reggie Lawrence quit blaming your problems on o... Mar 5 natureboy 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,154 • Total comments across all topics: 279,612,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC