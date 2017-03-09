These 10 Housing Markets Are Getting Hot Hot Hot
See what else is cookin' now at blog.rismedia.com : Looking to purchase a new spot, buy an investment property, or pick up and move? SmartAsset recently published data on the top rising housing markets. In order to evaluate up-and-coming housing markets, SmartAsset looked at data on 308 cities with a population over 100,000, scrutinizing the change in median home values, median incomes, and the difference between population change and housing unit changes.
Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.
