Texas Chef entertains locals and tourists with tales of Texas, cooking and rock

Texas Chef Stan McDonald came back to Bandera for his second book signing of his expanded cookbook, "The Texas Chef Down Home Cooking," at the Bandera General Store this past Saturday. McDonald entertained locals and tourists with his many tales of Texas adventures, cooking under the Texas influence and his early dreams of being a rock 'n roll star.

