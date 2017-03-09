Pine Brook, Riverstone to Invest Up to $600 Million in Permian an hour ago

Riverstone Holdings agreed to invest as much as $600 million in a newly created oil and natural gas explorer in Texas's energy-rich Permian Basin. The firms will give Midland, Texas-based Admiral Permian Resources LLC a line of equity to purchase leaseholds and bankroll joint ventures and other deals in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, Pine Brook co-President Rich Aube said in a phone interview.

