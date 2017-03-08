Midland rancher donates $30,000 worth of hay, auctions hunt to help Panhandle
Tallian Thompson is a Midland rancher, he's been in the cattle business his whole life. Thompson doesn't have any connections to the Panhandle but he said the victims of the devastating wildfires are his ranching family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Shane Martinez?
|20 hr
|Curious
|1
|Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ...
|Tue
|cristal
|14
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Tue
|KJS02
|41
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|NickiSugar
|135
|Reggie Lawrence quit blaming your problems on o...
|Mar 5
|natureboy
|1
|Yeeeee Haaaaaw
|Mar 4
|tom
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Mar 3
|Whatever
|13
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC