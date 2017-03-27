Midland motorcyclist recovering after...

Midland motorcyclist recovering after being hit by vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A Midland motorcyclist is recovering after he was hit by a car on Tuesday morning. Police and fire crews responded to the intersection of West Industrial Ave. and South Midkiff Rd., just after 7:30 a.m. Officers say the motorcycle was headed south, passing the train tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Sun Bill 46
News Man arrested in child-throwing case, again Mar 25 Grubby 5
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Mar 24 HappyGirl17 137
News Three co-founders of XCOR bolt the company to f... Mar 22 boewalk 1
The B-25 that used to be in a Park in Odessa ye... (Sep '12) Mar 17 Judson Killian 13
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... Mar 13 L0LZ 20
Does anyone know Shane Martinez? Mar 9 Curious 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,874,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC