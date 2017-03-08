Midland man wins brisket championship...

Midland man wins brisket championship in Houston

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: KSWO

The Midland Meat Company takes pride in their meat. They have butchers who spend hours chopping up high quality beef.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Shane Martinez? 4 hr Curious 1
Anyone know her 17 hr February 1
Shawn Hyde Wed SugarBaby 1
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... Tue cristal 14
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Tue KJS02 41
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Mar 7 NickiSugar 135
Reggie Lawrence quit blaming your problems on o... Mar 5 natureboy 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,481 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC