Midland man arrested on sexual abuse ...

Midland man arrested on sexual abuse of child charges, was Midland I.S.D. employee

Wednesday Mar 1

According to the City of Midland, Santiago "Jimmy" Zepeda, 25, was arrested just before 11:30 a.m. "following outcry from a juvenile male." The Midland Independent School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying, "Midland ISD administrators were made aware of allegations against a current MISD employee, Santiago Zepeda.

