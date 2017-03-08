Men break into Midland home, 10-year-...

Men break into Midland home, 10-year-old hides under bed

Saturday Mar 4

Midland police are looking for two suspects, accused of breaking into a home while a 10-year-old was inside. It happened on February 19th in the 3400 block of Tanner Drive.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Midland County was issued at March 02 at 1:00PM CST

