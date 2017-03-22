Man arrested in child-throwing case, ...

Man arrested in child-throwing case, again

There are 5 comments on the El Paso Times story from Wednesday Mar 22, titled Man arrested in child-throwing case, again. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

A man accused of hurting a 2-year-old boy in a family violence case was previously accused of throwing a 3-year-old girl out of a vehicle in Midland.

butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

1,713

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#1 Friday Mar 24
What a lowlife.
New Resident

El Paso, TX

#2 Saturday Mar 25
I blame the women that stay with these men. I'm sure it wasn't the first time he hurt the children.......just got caught. Some women are so desperate to have a man around that they put their children in danger.

Most of the time thes men don't even support the family but live off the family with assistance. I don't have a problem with a mother getting assistance for her children..what bothers me is when she takes in a bum and things like this happen.

Judged:

1

Yup

Cresson, TX

#3 Saturday Mar 25
If they cannot deport their beaner trash, cities like Midland send them to the sanctuary city of el pisshole. Good idea. They fit rIght in.
DC Dave

Louisville, CO

#4 Saturday Mar 25
Sounds like butters BFF is back to his old abusive behaviors, damn useless PCS workers!
Grubby

El Paso, TX

#5 Saturday Mar 25
Yup wrote:
If they cannot deport their beaner trash, cities like Midland send them to the sanctuary city of el pisshole. Good idea. They fit rIght in.
Your pisshole has teeth!
wink wink!

Judged:

1

1

1

