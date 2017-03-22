Man arrested in child-throwing case, again
There are 5 comments on the El Paso Times story from Wednesday Mar 22, titled Man arrested in child-throwing case, again. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
A man accused of hurting a 2-year-old boy in a family violence case was previously accused of throwing a 3-year-old girl out of a vehicle in Midland.
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,713
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#1 Friday Mar 24
What a lowlife.
#2 Saturday Mar 25
I blame the women that stay with these men. I'm sure it wasn't the first time he hurt the children.......just got caught. Some women are so desperate to have a man around that they put their children in danger.
Most of the time thes men don't even support the family but live off the family with assistance. I don't have a problem with a mother getting assistance for her children..what bothers me is when she takes in a bum and things like this happen.
#3 Saturday Mar 25
If they cannot deport their beaner trash, cities like Midland send them to the sanctuary city of el pisshole. Good idea. They fit rIght in.
#4 Saturday Mar 25
Sounds like butters BFF is back to his old abusive behaviors, damn useless PCS workers!
#5 Saturday Mar 25
Your pisshole has teeth!
wink wink!
