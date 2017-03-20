locals donate fencing material to hel...

locals donate fencing material to help ranchers in the panhandle

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

When Kelly Stovall and Geremy Moore decided to go to their local Tractor Supply in Stanton to take fencing donations for those in the Panhandle, they had no idea they'd see so much support. "It was a God thing for us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The B-25 that used to be in a Park in Odessa ye... (Sep '12) Mar 17 Judson Killian 13
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Mar 15 Cumminsboy 44
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... Mar 13 L0LZ 20
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Mar 11 Black velvet 136
Does anyone know Shane Martinez? Mar 9 Curious 1
Anyone know her Mar 9 February 1
Shawn Hyde Mar 8 SugarBaby 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,695,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC