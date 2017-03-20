locals donate fencing material to help ranchers in the panhandle
When Kelly Stovall and Geremy Moore decided to go to their local Tractor Supply in Stanton to take fencing donations for those in the Panhandle, they had no idea they'd see so much support. "It was a God thing for us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The B-25 that used to be in a Park in Odessa ye... (Sep '12)
|Mar 17
|Judson Killian
|13
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Mar 15
|Cumminsboy
|44
|Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ...
|Mar 13
|L0LZ
|20
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Mar 11
|Black velvet
|136
|Does anyone know Shane Martinez?
|Mar 9
|Curious
|1
|Anyone know her
|Mar 9
|February
|1
|Shawn Hyde
|Mar 8
|SugarBaby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC